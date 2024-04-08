‘It Is Not Your Money’ – Soludo Warns Aides, Political Office Holders To Refrain From Stealing Public Funds

Advertisement

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has cautioned his aides and other political officeholders against embezzlement of public funds.

From the onset of his tenure as Anambra governor, Soludo has actively promoted the consumption of Nigerian-made goods and endeavoured to streamline the expenses associated with governance.

In a demonstration of his commitment to supporting local industries, the governor has been regularly seen wearing garments crafted from locally sourced fabrics, and he has opted to drive vehicles manufactured by Innoson Motors, a prominent Nigerian automotive company.

Addressing the congregation at St. Paul’s Church in Umunze during the Thanksgiving service hosted by Princess Chinwe Clara Nnabuife, the governor called on political officeholders to exercise prudence and integrity in the management of public funds.

Soludo said, “I urge public office holders to see their position as one entrusted onto them by God for the good of the people.

“You must account to your constituents every penny that was entrusted to you on their behalf. It is not your money.”

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, has asserted that despite challenges from opposition quarters in Anambra, President Tinubu holds Governor Soludo in greater esteem than most members of the All Progressives Congress from the state.

Obigwe reacted to an article titled “Soludo runs a clueless government“.

He noted that the article, reportedly written by supporters of Ifeanyi Ubah, had backfired and exposed the writers’ lack of intelligence to the public.

Obigwe further stated that the article had not achieved its intended purpose and instead had made the writers the subject of ridicule to both Nigerians and the rest of the world.