‘One Eyed Man In The Land Of The Blind’ – Group Knocks APGA Chieftain Over Derogatory Statement Against LP

A political group, Labour Party (LP) State House of Assembly Candidates, Anambra State chapter, has berated the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) over a derogatory statement made against the Labour Party in the state.

The group flayed APGA over comments credited to its factional National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, describing LP members as mere disgruntled elements and power mongers with misplaced priorities.

They wondered how APGA could belittle a party with eight serving lawmakers from Anambra State in the National Assembly, including three Chairmen of various standing committees and deputy minority whip.

Speaking via a statement by its Director of Communication, Chibuzo Udekigbo, the group challenged APGA’s scribe to publish legislative achievements and empowerment programmes by his party members so far.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the Forum of Labour Party 2023 State House of Assembly Candidates has been drawn to media attack against Labour Party members in Anambra State, by a factional National Publicity Secretary of APGA, one Opara, who, among other provoking statements, described “Labour Party faithful as mere disgruntled elements and power mongers with misplaced priorities and bunch of jokers with no clear-cut directions as to why they were elected to occupy public offices.

“Ordinarily, we would not have given Opara the privilege of response, but owing to the public, we deemed it necessary to seize this opportunity to do a comparative assessment report of elected Labour Party and APGA legislators.

“It is a fact that at the National Assembly where Labour Party has eight serving members from Anambra State; three are Chairmen of various Standing Committees and Deputy Minority Whip; while APGA got none.

“Opara enjoys the idiom ‘a one-eyed man in the land of the blind is always the king’. If not that he belongs to a state party, how on earth will he become a national publicity secretary of a political party?

“It is because his party has no nationwide coverage, by implication, no national activities for him that made a supposed national publicity secretary out of desperation and lack of functions, to leave burning national issues and delve into state affairs like he did in the destruction of goods and wares of street traders in Awka.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were tempted to take the message and leave the messenger; unfortunately, there is no message to take in Opara’s statement, which is laced with exhibition of inherited and display of his benefactor, Governor Charles Soludo’s hatred for Labour Party in Anambra State, as was evident in his open letter against the leader and presidential candidate of our party before the 2023 general election.”