Soludo Appoints Osun, Abia Indigenes As Permanent Secretaries In Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the appointment of Adebayo Ojeyinka, an Osun indigene, among the 18 new permanent secretaries recently appointed across ministries in the state.

Making this disclosure in a statement on Friday, the spokesperson of the governor, Christian Aburime, detailed that the appointments were based on merit.

Naija News reports that the state government also appointed Joachin Achor from Abia State.

Aburime said that a “rigorous and transparent” procedure, comprising a computerized test, a search procedure, and one-on-one meetings with the governor, was used in making the appointments.

The statement read, “This personalised interaction allowed for a deeper understanding of the candidate’s aspirations, vision, and alignment with the government’s objectives, ensuring a well-rounded evaluation.

“It is imperative to note that historically, the selection of permanent secretaries solely rested with the prerogative of Mr Governor. However, this time, a deliberate shift towards a transparent search process was initiated.

“This change aimed to uphold principles of fairness, equal opportunity, and the identification of the most qualified candidates.

“Even younger, very productive civil servants were appointed based on their exceptional abilities.

“This groundbreaking move by Soludo highlights his commitment to breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity in Anambra State.

“The appointments of non-indigenes and individuals from other states demonstrate a willingness to tap into talent from all corners of the country, rather than limiting opportunities to only those who hail from Anambra.”

It added that the appointment of Ojeyinka from Osun State is particularly noteworthy as it breaks the traditional practice of reserving top civil service positions for indigenes only.

“This move sends a strong message that Anambra is open to all, irrespective of their state of origin.”

The state government further detailed that the 16 other appointees were all indigenes of Anambra state.