Junior Pope: Anambra Police Arrest Two Boat Operators

The operators of the boat in which the late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, and four other crew members were travelling before they met their untimely deaths have been arrested.

Naija News reports that the Anambra State Police Command spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed to journalists on Saturday.

Ikenga said the boat operators were in police custody in connection with the unfortunate incident, and the producer of the movie, Adanma Luke, had voluntarily reported to the police.

He said other members of the cast and crew of the movie would be invited for questioning, stressing that nothing would be swept under the carpet concerning the investigation of the incident.

He said, “Yes, the boat operators have been arrested. Even the producer of the movie, Adanma Luke. Their statements were taken, and interrogation is ongoing.

“Other members of the cast and crew of the movie would be invited for questioning.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has alleged that the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, is covering up movie producer, Adanma Luke.

Naija News reports that Adanma is the producer of the movie in which Nollywood actor Junior Pope was featured before the untimely death in Anam River alongside four crew members.

In a post via Instagram on Saturday, Doris claimed that Rollas is protecting Adanma because she is part of his team.

The movie star called on the AGN president to arrest Adanma over the tragic incident to save the face of the movie industry.