Junior Pope: ‘I Will Not Be Part Of Injustice’ – Doris Ogala Accuses AGN President Of Shielding Adanma Luke From Arrest

Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has alleged that the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, is covering up movie producer, Adanma Luke.

Naija News reports that Adanma is the producer of the movie in which Nollywood actor Junior Pope was featured before the untimely death in Anam River alongside four crew members.

In a post via Instagram on Saturday, Doris claimed that Rollas is protecting Adanma because she is part of his team.

The movie star called on the AGN president to arrest Adanma over the tragic incident to save the face of the movie industry.

He wrote, “I will not be part of injustice sir @emekarollas I’m aware that Adanma Luke was part of the people you took to America and the owner of that movie by name, Ebere who claimed the lives of our members was also a partner in that American Film Festival and she’s currently in Asaba. Are you protecting them because they are part of your team?

“@nigeriapoliceforce please look into this. This is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. We lost stars because of cheap production and negligence. @emekarollas Mr President Sir.

“With all due respect. we cannot have the likes of Adamma Luke and Ebere under our roof. Mr President do the right thing and get them arrested now to save the face of the Industry. @actorsguildofnigeria @nigeriapoliceforce @adejobimuyiwa.”