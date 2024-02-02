Anambra Bans Public Display Of Caskets

The Anambra State Government has banned the public display of caskets intended for fabrication and sale within the state.

This measure was enacted through legislation passed by the state House of Assembly on Thursday, aimed at regulating burial and funeral practices in Anambra State.

Under this law, all mortuary attendants are required to report to the Ministry of Health regarding any corpse that has remained in their care for more than one month from the date of deposit.

The legislation warned that individuals who violate its provisions would face a fine of N100,000 or, six months imprisonment, or both.

Additionally, it mandated that all burial and funeral ceremonies for indigenous deceased individuals in the state must be registered with the deceased’s town union.

Furthermore, the new law cautioned against the obstruction of roads and streets during burial ceremonies.

It advised that this can only be done with permission from the appropriate Local Government Authority.

In a brief statement on Friday, the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, praised the assembly for enacting the legislation.

He said, “Anambra Burial Law is a very progressive law to remove the burden and pressure on the poor as well as liberate women from oppressive practices during burials.

Story continues below advertisement

“We celebrate ‘befitting living’ and only a decent funeral.”