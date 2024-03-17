I Haven’t Received Any Salary Two Years Into My Tenure As Governor – Soludo Reveals

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, revealed that he has not received any salary from the state since he assumed office two years ago.

Naija News reports that the governor made the revelation on Sunday during the celebration of his two-year tenure at the International Convention Center, Awka.

Emphasizing his commitment to implementing austere measures, Governor Soludo highlighted the lengths to which his administration has gone to cut costs, including his decision not to procure an official car for the First Lady of Anambra, who continues to use his personal vehicles.

This move is part of a broader strategy to demonstrate the government’s capacity to manage resources effectively and avoid unnecessary borrowing.

“We have chosen deliberately not to borrow, demonstrating the capacity to do more with less,” Soludo stated.

He explained that despite the state receiving approximately 25% less in real terms compared to previous administrations, his government has successfully avoided taking on new debts.

This development stands in contrast to common practices where new administrations often resort to borrowing to fund projects.

Governor Soludo also assured the people of Anambra that their resources were being judiciously managed.

He vowed to maintain transparency, especially regarding any future borrowing, which he said would be openly accounted for and invested in projects that are self-sustaining and capable of repaying the incurred debt.

The event, which also served as a thanksgiving mass, saw the participation of the Catholic Bishops of Nnewi and Awka, Most Rev. Jonas-Benson Okoye and Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, respectively.