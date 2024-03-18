Economic Hardship In Nigeria Inevitable – Soludo

The governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has said that the country’s economic crisis is inevitable.

The governor insisted that the “inevitable” phase is for the betterment of the nation.

He stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Speaking on the 31.70 per cent level of inflation in Nigeria, Soludo insisted that the development was a phase that the country needed before it begins to flourish.

He said, “You see, sometimes, I kind of feel we don’t get it.

“But whether there will be pains for any step you take or the other, it is going to be. It is inevitable.

“But that is obviously what we need to pass through.”

He maintained that President Bola Tinubu inherited a bad economy upon assumption of office in May 2023.

“We must realise that things were really bad. We must get it clear that there is no easy way to get this patient who has multiple problems [to become better],” Soludo added.

Soludo, who is marking his second year in office, also spoke about his achievements since 2022, adding that his government has created jobs for the masses.

”In the first nine months of coming into office, we have employed over 5,000 teachers and processing 2,000 more,” the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor said.