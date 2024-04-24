Anambra Community Rejects Newly Elected Monarch, Seeks Soludo’s Intervention

Tension is escalating in Ihite Community of Orumba South Local Government Area, Anambra State, following a contentious election of a new traditional ruler, Mr. Timothy Ifurunwa, sparking division among community members.

Naija News reports that last weekend’s election, orchestrated by the community’s President General, Mr. George Madu, has been rejected by the traditional council and numerous community members who contest the legitimacy of the proceedings.

Represented by Barr N.I Onyeakpa, the traditional council, along with chiefs Ahamkonye, Daniel Ifemkpa, Anudu Ephraim, and Geoffrey Okeke, submitted a petition to Anambra state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, calling for his immediate intervention to prevent an escalation of tensions.

The petition urges the governor to dismiss the recent election and highlights violations of local customs that mandate collaborative discussions between the town’s traditional council and union before selecting a new leader.

The council’s legal representative, Barr Onyeakpa, criticized the election process in the petition to the state governor.

“Our clients filed suits in both customary court and magistrate court challenging the purported dissolution of Ihite traditional council by the President General, and illegal process of selection, nomination and screening of a would-be traditional ruler of Ihite without reference to the traditional council of Ihite,” he wrote.

Chief Geoffrey Okeke and Onowu Dominic Ahamkonye also voiced their concerns, calling on Governor Soludo to invalidate the election process.

“We urge the governor not to be deceived into issuing a certificate of return to the new monarch,” they stated.

Conversely, President General Madu insists that the election was conducted transparently and dismisses the opposition as a minor disgruntled group within the community.

“The process was transparent. There are only a few disgruntled people in the community who are unhappy,” Madu explained.