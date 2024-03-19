‘I Refused To Fix A Bad Road Because It Was In Constituency Of Opposition Politician’ – Soludo Confesses

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has confessed to declining to construct a road in Okpoko community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state because the House of Representatives member representing the area, Noble Igwe, was in the opposition party.

Naija News reports that Soludo publicly admitted while inaugurating 12 km of roads in the Okpoko area on Monday.

Soludo said he dismissed complaints on the poor state of the road, known as Nwokedi Street, when Noble Igwe told him because he was in the opposition party.

He added that the lawmaker is currently a member of his party and now has access to ask for the development of projects, and it would be done.

He said, “I rejected the advice to develop Nwokedi Street because the House member representing the area was formerly in the opposition. As of the time he brought the poor state of the road to my attention and advised it should be repaired, he was in the opposition then, and I did not listen to him.

“But one day, I was taking a walk, one guy showed me a road which the honourable member representing Ogbaru constituency 1, Noble Chukwunoso Igwe, had spoken to me about and because he was an opposition, I could not do any thing on the road then.

“Today, Noble Igwe is in our party, and he is a mainstream member, so we have listened to him. When he was in the opposition, he was in the parlour talking but his voice could not be heard, but today, he is not only a mainstream member of our party, but he is right in the bedroom talking with us. You cannot be outside and be talking, you have to come inside the bedroom so that we can listen to you.”