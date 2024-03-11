Reactions As Soludo Scolds Local Govt Boss Over Ongoing Road Project (Video)

Several reactions have trailed the threat by Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to sack the transition committee chairman for Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, Paschal Aniegbuna over an ongoing road project.

In a viral video on Sunday, the governor was seen scolding the local council boss for allowing the construction of a fence on a space designated as a walkway of a major road.

During a road inspection last Friday, Soludo was visibly angry with Aniegbuna, demanding to know who approved the building whose fence covered the walkway along the Ododoukwu road in Okpoko in Ogbaru council.

Thereafter, the governor directed the LGA boss to pull down the building while threatening to sack him if he failed to do so.

Governor Soludo also directed that all the shanties and shops along the road should be destroyed to make way for the construction of a pedestrian walkway.

Following the development, some netizens took to social media to react to the threat of the governor in public.

See some of the reactions below.

@bukas_07 wrote: “Thanks to Alex otti. Soludo don dey seat up.”

@EnyiomaIrodi wrote: “Soludo mean business oh.”

@ojakodavid wrote: “Both employer and employee are incompetent. 🤣”

@BabaGrumpy wrote: “Your excellency, He is not your son or your slave. You are not a soldier. He is a government official. Also, his incompetence is a reflection of the decision you made in appointing him.”

@enwagboso wrote: “The governor’s zero tolerance for substandard work must be commended. @CCSoludo understands professionalism.

“With a governor dedicated to delivering top-notch governance, Anambra’s future looks bright.

“He prioritizes outcome-driven leadership and is not focused on dividing Anambra based on Christian denominations. Anambra is under capable guidance. The solution is here.”

@sunieshao wrote: “Soludo is doing eye service as if the commissioner is not acting on his order. Give work to a competent contractor and watch how work is done, but he shared it with those who use manual/roadside labour to provide substandard work and then come out to do eye service”

@DeeJayFm wrote: “Soludo the comedian. 😂 Content creator Governor.”