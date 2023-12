How To End Attacks, Killings In Plateau, Others – Atiku

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has said the random and incessant killings and maiming of scores of people across the country such that recently happened in Barikin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State calls for tougher action.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, called on the government to take action in terms of prompt and proactive measures.

The former Vice President said that those attacks could be stemmed only when the government shows utmost determination to eliminate the threats by expanding the security architecture in the country and fast-tracking the arrest and prosecution of those involved in such dastardly acts to serve as a deterrent.

He expressed concern about the frequency of these barbaric attacks on innocent people by outlaws, noting that under no circumstances should murderous criminal groups be allowed to take life without immediate consequences from the government.

According to Atiku, the rate at which innocent people are being massacred in Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and other areas plagued by insecurity is embarrassing, explaining that “only prompt and decisive action by the government can halt this madness.”

He observed that the calls for state police stem from the growing frustration with the government’s seeming helplessness to crush these outlaws.

The PDP chieftain said: “The spate of these attacks is also a sad testimonial to decadence in the judiciary, because a situation where criminals are set free by the court without diligent trials is capable of dampening the morale of law enforcement officers and other security agencies.”

Atiku warned that abandoning the people to their fate in the face of existential threats is not an option because protecting the lives and property of the citizens is a primary responsibility of governments anywhere in the world.

He revealed that, but for his absence, he would have visited Plateau to emphasize with the people of the affected communities.