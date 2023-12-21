Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 21st December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 21st December 2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced waivers on transport fares for interstate road travellers during Christmas and New Year.

Tinubu said the federal government will bear 50 per cent of the transport fares for interstate road travellers across the country during Yuletide.

The president added that train rides will be absolutely free across the nation beginning from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that all the logistics for the implementation have been worked out between the Minister of Transportation and the transport unions and luxurious bus owners.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohanenye, has refuted an advocacy ascribed to her during the “Morning Show” segment of a national television, which suggested exempting women from tax payments.

On Wednesday, this information was conveyed in a statement signed by Ohaeri Joseph, her Special Assistant on Media in Abuja.

“The attention of the Ministry has been drawn to some false reports on ‘Morning Show’ segment of the Arise TV insinuating that the Minister advocated for women not to pay tax in Nigeria.

“We wish to state categorically clear that the Minister did not canvass for women not to pay tax.

“Because as a law-abiding citizen and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project, she strongly embraces the fact that there is no gender barrier for tax payment, which is the civic responsibility of both men and women in the country.”

The statement clarified that, at the fourth annual forum of the Women, Peace, and Security Reference Group in 2023, the Minister made an appeal.

She urged for women participating in the Pink Riders scheme to be spared from any harassment by the task force operators at motor parks.

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the names of eleven justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this known while reading a letter sent to the Senate on the floor of the Red Chamber on Wednesday.

Recall that the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended the appointment of 11 persons as Justices of the Supreme Court to the President.

The NJC also recommended the appointment of 1 Justice of the Court of Appeal, 6 heads of Court and 26 other judicial officers.

All recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be sworn in after the approval of their recommendation by President Tinubu and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.

The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.

The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Wednesday, announced that the total public debt of Nigeria had increased to N89.71 trillion at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

The figure represents a marginal increase of 0.61 percent compared to N87.38 trillion recorded at the end of June 2023.

The DMO, in a statement posted on X, said domestic debt increased by N1.8trn while external debt reduced from $43.16bn as of June 30, 2023, to $41.59bn at the end of the third quarter.

Former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has labelled ex-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomh,ole as a major threat to the party, stemming from the 2019 primary elections.

Naija News understands that Amosun and Oshiomhole clashed over the Ogun State governorship primary, which saw Amosun’s preferred candidate lose out to Dapo Abiodun.

Conflicts arose when two candidates were declared winners in separate primaries, leading to allegations and counterclaims between the factions.

The Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee ultimately supported Abiodun, straining his relationship with Amosun.

Over four years later, Oshiomhole on Tuesday revisited the 2019 drama and hinted that the party spent a whopping sum of N2.4 billion to win the governorship elections in Kwara, Imo, and Ogun State.

Oshiomhole, who spoke at the book launch of the former APC National Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Lukman, also said that the party lost the Taraba State governorship election even though it invested N800 million into the election in 2019.

According to him, they needed to spend N800 million in Imo, Ogun, Kwara, and Taraba because they had strong opposition leaders in those states.

For Imo State, he said that there was Rochas Okorocha, who was against the candidate of the party; Kwara had former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and in Ogun State, APC had Amosun who worked against the candidate of the party, Abiodun.

In a statement, Amosun, on Wednesday, accused Oshiomhole of dishonesty, challenging the accuracy and integrity of his recent claims.

Amosun said APC conducted the worst primaries in Nigeria’s history under Oshiomhole’s watch, describing him as “APC’s biggest, most destructive threat.

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have withdrawn the impeachment notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmakers believed to be loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, withdrew the impeachment notice during their sitting on Wednesday, 20th December.

According to them, the withdrawal is in compliance with the directive contained in the resolution agreed upon during a meeting of stakeholders with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Monday regarding the political crisis in Rivers State.

They added that the decision was made out of respect for the President.

A former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has been sworn in as the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio presided over the administration of the Oath of Office on Lalong on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

Lalong had earlier arrived at the National Assembly complex on Wednesday morning in the company of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Recall that Lalong had officially resigned his appointment as the Minister of Labour and Employment in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

The Special Adviser to the former minister on Media, Makut Simon Macham in a statement on Tuesday, confirmed the decision of Lalong to drop the Ministerial slot and take up the Senate seat.

He revealed that Lalong submitted his resignation letter to the President on Tuesday, 19th December 2023.

The President of the Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria, Emmanuel Onuorah, has disclosed there will be an increase in bread prices ranging from 15 to 20 percent in Nigeria starting January 2024.

During a Wednesday interview with Channels Television, he linked the anticipated rise in bread prices to mounting production costs attributed to heightened cargo clearance expenses by the Central Bank of Nigeria, ongoing fluctuations in forex rates, and escalating energy costs.

Onuorah emphasized a substantial 70 percent reduction in the production capacity of bread bakers, a consequence of the challenging economic conditions prevalent in the country.

In a plea directed at the government, he urged that the taxes collected from imported wheat should be directed towards nurturing the growth of domestic wheat production and overall sector improvement.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government has directed trailers and tankers packed in Cele bus stop, inward Tincan Port axis, to vacate the area immediately.

Naija News understands that articulated vehicles are often parked on the routes along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway while obstructing the free flow of traffic.

The special adviser on transportation to the Lagos State Governor, Sola Giwa, announced the directive in a statement on Wednesday.

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, declared the seats of David Umahi and Ibrahim Geidam in the upper legislative chamber vacant.

The Senate President reached the decision following their appointments as ministers of works and police affairs, respectively.

While Umahi represented Ebonyi South, Geidam represented Yobe East.

Following the announcement, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct by-elections in these senatorial districts.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday, said the commission is considering conducting by-elections and rerun polls in state and federal constituencies in February 2024.

He noted that political parties must carry out fresh primaries within the limited period provided by law for the by-elections.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.