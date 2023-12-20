Minister Refutes Claims Of Advocating For Women’s Tax Exemption

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohanenye, has refuted an advocacy ascribed to her during the “Morning Show” segment of a national television, which suggested exempting women from tax payments.

On Wednesday, this information was conveyed in a statement signed by Ohaeri Joseph, her Special Assistant on Media in Abuja.

“The attention of the Ministry has been drawn to some false reports on ‘Morning Show’ segment of the Arise TV insinuating that the Minister advocated for women not to pay tax in Nigeria.

“We wish to state categorically clear that the Minister did not canvass for women not to pay tax.

“Because as a law-abiding citizen and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project, she strongly embraces the fact that there is no gender barrier for tax payment, which is the civic responsibility of both men and women in the country.”

The statement clarified that, at the fourth annual forum of the Women, Peace, and Security Reference Group in 2023, the Minister made an appeal.

She urged for women participating in the Pink Riders scheme to be spared from any harassment by the task force operators at motor parks.

“We therefore want to warn ARISE TV to desist from their incessant and malicious reportage and shouldn’t make comments that will throw the country into confusion and chaos.

“We, therefore, wish to state here for record purposes that these insinuations are totally wrong and misrepresent what the Honourable Minister said at the event.”

As a result, the statement urged the media to champion President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda actively, particularly focusing on restoring the hopes of Nigerian women and vulnerable children.