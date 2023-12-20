Tinubu’s Ex-Minister, Lalong Sworn In As Plateau South Senator

A former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has been sworn in as the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio presided over the administration of the Oath of Office on Lalong on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

Lalong had earlier arrived at the National Assembly complex on Wednesday morning in the company of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Recall that Lalong had officially resigned his appointment as the Minister of Labour and Employment in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

The Special Adviser to the former minister on Media, Makut Simon Macham in a statement on Tuesday, confirmed the decision of Lalong to drop the Ministerial slot and take up the Senate seat.

He revealed that Lalong submitted his resignation letter to the President on Tuesday, 19th December 2023.

Macham said in the statement that Lalong in his letter, reminded President Tinubu that after exhaustive legal processes, the Court of Appeal declared him as the duly elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

Story continues below advertisement



He highlighted that the decision to resign as a Minister was not made lightly because of the trust and confidence that President Bola Tinubu placed in him having also served as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council which delivered victory for the APC.