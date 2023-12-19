Lalong Reveals Final Decision On Choice Between Senate Seat And Remaining Tinubu’s Minister

Former Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has officially resigned his appointment as the Minister of Labour and Employment in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

Lalong with the decision, is set to resume in the National Assembly as the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

The Special Adviser to the outgoing Minister on Media, Makut Simon Macham in a statement on Tuesday, confirmed the decision of Lalong to drop the Ministerial slot and take up the Senate seat.

He revealed that Lalong submitted his resignation letter to the President on Tuesday, 19th December 2023.

Macham said in the statement that Lalong in his letter, reminded President Tinubu that after exhaustive legal processes, the Court of Appeal declared him as the duly elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

He highlighted that the decision to resign as a Minister was not made lightly because of the trust and confidence that President Bola Tinubu placed in him having also served as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council which delivered victory for the APC.

He explained however that after extensive consultations, it has become expedient for him to proceed and take his seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President.