Yuletide: Tinubu Approves 50% Reduction In Transport Fares Nationwide

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced waivers on transport fares for interstate road travellers during Christmas and New Year.

Tinubu said the federal government will bear 50 per cent of the transport fares for interstate road travellers across the country during Yuletide.

The president added that train rides will be absolutely free across the nation beginning from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that all the logistics on the implementation have been worked out between the Minister of Transportation and the transport unions and luxurious buses owners.

Alake said: “This Presidential initiative is to give succour to the masses. It is on record that the massive don’t patronize airport trapping. The programme is not beyond the affordability of the government.”