Tinubu Transmits Names Of Supreme Court Justices To Senate For Screening

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the names of eleven justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this known while reading a letter sent to the Senate on the floor of the Red Chamber on Wednesday.

Recall that the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended the appointment of 11 persons as Justices of the Supreme Court to the President.

The NJC also recommended the appointment of 1 Justice of the Court of Appeal, 6 heads of Court and 26 other judicial officers.

All recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be sworn in after the approval of their recommendation by President Tinubu and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.

The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.

The recommendations Supreme Court justices approved by the NJC are as follows:

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris