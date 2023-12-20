Defected Rivers Lawmakers Withdraw Impeachment Notice Against Fubara

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have withdrawn the impeachment notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmakers believed to be loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, withdrew the impeachment notice during their sitting on Wednesday, 20th December.

According to them, the withdrawal is in compliance with the directive contained in the resolution agreed upon during a meeting of stakeholders with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Monday regarding the political crisis in Rivers State.

They added that the decision was made out of respect for the President.

Naija News reports that in recent weeks, Rivers State has been faced with a political crisis between the former Governor of the state, Wike and his successor, Fubara.

The feud also saw the emergence of parallel sittings of the State House of Assembly members, an impeachment plot against the governor, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and a gale of resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s cabinet.

President Bola Tinubu, in a move to end the rift between Wike and Fubara, met with the affected parties in consultation with the former governor of the state, Peter Odili.

At the end of the meeting, which lasted for about three hours, a truce was brokered at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

After the meeting at the Aso Villa, the warring parties agreed that all matters instituted in the courts by Fubara and his team be withdrawn immediately.

Fubara, Wike, Amaewhule and others involved in the crisis signed the agreement. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, also signed the document.