Akpabio Declares Senate Seats Of Umahi, Geidam Vacant

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, declared the seats of David Umahi and Ibrahim Geidam in the upper legislative chamber vacant.

The Senate President reached the decision following their appointments as ministers of works and police affairs, respectively.

While Umahi represented Ebonyi South, Geidam represented Yobe East.

Following the announcement, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct by-elections in these senatorial districts.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday, said the commission is considering conducting by-elections and rerun polls in state and federal constituencies in February 2024.

He noted that political parties must carry out fresh primaries within the limited period provided by law for the by-elections.

Yakubu said, “With regard to the by-elections, you may recall that in my recent address at the swearing-in of new resident electoral commissioners (RECs), which was combined with our last quarterly meeting with the RECs nationwide, I made a commitment that the commission will conduct elections to fill vacancies in the national and state assembly constituencies.

“The commission is looking at the first week of February 2024, that is, in just a little over one month, to conduct both the re-run and by-elections.”

Yakubu added that the management of INEC will meet to review preparations and announce a definite date, including the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the elections.