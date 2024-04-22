Atiku Visits Senator Ningi, Advocate For Stronger Public Institutions

Former Vice-President and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has emphasized the critical need for robust public institutions in advancing Nigeria’s progress during a visit to Senator Abdul Ningi’s residence.

Naija News recalls that Senator Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was recently suspended by the Senate led by Senator Godswill Akpabio after alleging discrepancies in the federal budget operations.

During his solidarity visit, Atiku articulated his concerns about the National Assembly becoming an instrument for oppressive government practices. He underscored that the interests of Nigerians and the country’s development would greatly benefit from institutions that maintain their integrity and resist undue influence.

Atiku noted that “the integrity of public institutions, especially such as the National Assembly, is a mirror to how the interests of the masses are preserved and protected in a democracy.”

He said further that the struggle that Senator Ningi finds himself in is a continuation of the long-drawn agitation (which Ningi had been a part of) to make sure that public institutions in Nigeria don’t apply brute force to oppress and compromise the interests of the masses.

Atiku added, “This agitation did not start just recently. It started during the military era, and it is essential that public institutions, especially the National Assembly, do not become a tool in the hands of oppressive governments.

“By our visitation today, we have come to show solidarity with Senator Abdul Ningi and to also pass a message to those who see public office as an instrument to oppress the people, that Senator Ningi is not alone in this struggle.

“In fact, the entire people of Nigeria and friends of Nigeria in the international community are behind our drive to cleanse the country of oppressive nuances of people in positions of authority.”

Responding, Senator Ningi thanked Atiku and his delegation for the visit and for choosing to take a stand on the side of the masses.

He said, “The struggle that we are in for today is to make sure that whichever political party is in power and whoever is in the position of public office, the interests of the masses must remain sacrosanct and insulated from the whims of any one individual, no matter how highly placed.”