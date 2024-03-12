Senate Suspends Abdul Ningi For Three Months Over 2024 Budget Padding Claim

The Senate has suspended the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central in the National Assembly, Senator Abdul Ningi, for three months from all legislative duties.

Ningi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was suspended during Tuesday’s plenary over allegations of padding of the 2024 budget.

A member of the Appropriation Committee in the Senate, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, first moved the motion for Ningi’s suspension for 12 months over allegations of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the National Assembly and the country by extension.

However, other lawmakers like Senators Asuquo Ekpenyong and Musa Dani moved for the amendment of the motion by Ibrahim.

Ekpenyong, who is from Cross River South Senatorial District, prayed for the reduction of the suspension to six months, which was seconded by Senator Musa.

However, it was agreed that the Bauchi lawmaker would be suspended from the Senate for three months without pay, after which he was escorted out of the Red Chamber by the Sergeants-at-arm.

Recall that Senator Ningi, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, alleged that the National Assembly padded the 2024 budget with N3.7 trillion.

The Bauchi Central Senator also claimed that the 2024 budget passed is N25tn while the one being implemented by the Presidency is N28.7tn.