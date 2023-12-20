You Are APC’s Biggest, Most Destructive Threat – Amosun Blasts Oshiomhole

Former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has labelled ex-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomh,ole as a major threat to the party, stemming from the 2019 primary elections.

Naija News understands that Amosun and Oshiomhole clashed over the Ogun State governorship primary, which saw Amosun’s preferred candidate lose out to Dapo Abiodun.

Conflicts arose when two candidates were declared winners in separate primaries, leading to allegations and counterclaims between the factions.

The Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee ultimately supported Abiodun, straining his relationship with Amosun.

Over four years later, Oshiomhole on Tuesday revisited the 2019 drama and hinted that the party spent a whopping sum of N2.4 billion to win the governorship elections in Kwara, Imo, and Ogun State.

Oshiomhole, who spoke at the book launch of the former APC National Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Lukman, also said that the party lost the Taraba State governorship election even though it invested N800 million into the election in 2019.

According to him, they needed to spend N800 million in Imo, Ogun, Kwara, and Taraba because they had strong opposition leaders in those states.

For Imo State, he said that there was Rochas Okorocha, who was against the candidate of the party; Kwara had former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and in Ogun State, APC had Amosun who worked against the candidate of the party, Abiodun.

In a statement, Amosun, on Wednesday, accused Oshiomhole of dishonesty, challenging the accuracy and integrity of his recent claims.

Amosun said APC conducted the worst primaries in Nigeria’s history under Oshiomhole’s watch, describing him as “APC’s biggest, most destructive threat.

“It is not in doubt that I have participated fully in the formation and sustenance of our party, the APC, and I can boldly say that the party under Adams Oshiomhole conducted one of the worst primaries in the history of Nigeria’s contemporary politics and ended up shopping for his own enemies, leading to his eventual removal as Chairman of our party. Nigerians should not be in a hurry to forget the allegations that preceded the conduct of those primaries and his eventual invitation by the Department of State Service, DSS, to clarify certain grave allegations.

“If anyone was in doubt that Senator Oshiomhole posed the biggest and most destructive threat to the existence of the APC at that time, and the party’s best bet was to dispose of a canon folder that he was and unfortunately still is, his utterances and grandstanding yesterday at an occasion to find solutions to our democratic and party challenges, would have cleared such mindset.”