Lagos Orders Trucks, Tankers Parked On Apapa-Oshodi Expressway To Vacate Immediately

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government has directed trailers and tankers packed in Cele bus stop, inward Tincan Port axis, to vacate the area immediately.

Naija News understands that articulated vehicles are often parked on the routes along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway while obstructing the free flow of traffic.

The special adviser on transportation to the Lagos State Governor, Sola Giwa, announced the directive in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said the directive underscores the commitment of the state government to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and minimising disruptions caused by the persistent presence of these heavy-duty vehicles in the specified location, saying the order aims to enhance the overall mobility experience for residents and commuters in the affected area.

“Prioritising the safety and well-being of the public, the government emphasises the importance of a clear and unobstructed road network, urging tanker and trailer drivers to comply with this directive or be sanctioned in line with the State Transport Reform Law.”