Lagos Govt Threatens To Shut Down Ilupeju Indian School Denying Other Children Admission

The Lagos State Government has threatened to shut down an Indian Language School in the Ilupeju area of the state, which purely admits children of Indian nationals and denies other children admission.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, made the remarks on Thursday during the Ministerial Briefing on the first year anniversary of the second term of Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

While answering a question bordering on the matter, Alli-Balogun stressed that the state government would not hesitate to shut down the Indian school in Ilupeju upon the conclusion of its investigation that Nigerian children are denied admission.

The commissioner maintained that denying any child admission into any school contradicts the Child Rights Act, which the Lagos State Government has domesticated.

According to Alli-Balogun, no fewer than 12 private schools in the state were shut between 2023 and 2024 for various infractions and violating basic education standards and safety rules.

He said, “Officials of the state Ministry of Education have visited the school and investigation is being deepened to ascertain the veracity of the report.

“I can assure you that an appropriate action will be taken against the school if the investigation team found the school wanting.

“At the end of our investigation, if the school is found culpable, it would be shut down.

“No school has the right to deny admission to any child, in Lagos.

“At least 12 schools have been shut in Lagos for various offences in the year under review.

“In January 2024 alone four schools were shut for safety infraction and Illegal operations.

“We usually do not seal during school session. We only seal while the schools are on recess so as not to disrupt academic work.

“And this is done after profiling of the school and approval by the commissioner before we move into operation.”