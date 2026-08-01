Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 1st August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 1st July, 2026.

The presidency has mocked the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his continued comment that the current administration has impoverished Nigerians.

Naija News reports that this comes after Peter Obi lamented the worsening economic situation in Nigeria, saying poverty and hunger had reached alarming levels.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Friday, President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, said that Peter Obi talks about poverty like he has a magical wand to make it disappear and make Nigerians millionaires if elected president.

According to Ajayi, poverty rated high in Anambra State when Peter Obi was governor.

He wrote, “With the way Mr Peter Obi talks about poverty everyday and makes it a sing-song, one would think he banished poverty in Anambra State for the 8 years he was governor. The paradox is that poverty rate ballooned under him in Anambra and went all time higher than any previous governors of the state.

“He talks about poverty every single day as if he has one magic wand that will make poverty disappear in Nigeria. Let’s sha make him President and see poverty disappear and everyone becomes a millionaire.”

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has urged people of the Southeast and Nigerians not to vote for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Umahi stated this during an inspection of the Trans-Saharan Highway and Legacy projects that cut across Cross River–Abuja.

Umahi said he enjoys the insult following his attack on Peter Obi, and vowed to work against his presidential ambition.

The former Ebonyi State governor said he supports President Bola Tinubu’s re-election due to his infrastructural projects in Nigeria, especially in the South East region.

While expressing optimism that all projects awarded by Tinubu will be completed during his second tenure, Umahi said the people of the Southeast must not take the risk of voting for another candidate.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has stated that his decision to constitute a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the abduction of students and teachers in Esiele and Yawata communities of Oriire Local Government Area is to vindicate his administration.

Makinde lamented that the incident was politicised, with some individuals claiming that his administration masterminded the kidnapping.

Naija News reports that the governor stated this on Friday while inaugurating the commission at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan,

He emphasised the need to uncover the truth and restore public confidence amid allegations that he orchestrated the incident.

Although the victims were eventually rescued, the governor maintained that the responsibility of government extended beyond securing their freedom.

Makinde recounted a personal family experience to explain why he considered it necessary to seek a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

He emphasised that the call for international support was not intended to undermine the efforts of security agencies but to ensure that every question surrounding the incident was answered.

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said he would have personally led an operation into the forest where abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State were kept if he were Nigeria’s President.

Naija News reports that Obi said he would not have allowed the victims to remain in captivity for several weeks, adding that he would have moved quickly to ensure their release, even if the rescue mission came with risks.

The politician made the comment during an interview on State of the Nation with Peter Obi aired on Afia TV’s Eastern Eye programme and hosted by Alex Ogbodo on Thursday.

The Oriire abduction happened on May 15, 2026, after several pupils and teachers were taken by gunmen in Oyo State.

The victims were held for about 56 days before security agencies rescued them in July.

Obi criticised the response of the Federal Government to the incident, saying the President should have taken a more direct approach during the period the victims were held captive.

He questioned why action was not taken earlier despite the location of the kidnappers being within Nigeria.

The former governor said he would have travelled to the area within days of the incident and taken steps to end the situation.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has directed lawyers, court officials and other staff of the Supreme Court to stop using the title “Barrister” before their names in all official activities and documents connected to the court.

Naija News reports that the directive was contained in a memorandum dated July 13, 2026, and signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Akanbi.

Although issued earlier in the month, the memo became public on Friday after it was seen by journalists.

According to the circular, the decision takes immediate effect and applies to litigation staff, legal practitioners, court registrars and lawyers who work with or appear before the Supreme Court.

The memo stated that using “Barrister” as a prefix to names does not meet the level of professionalism expected within the country’s highest court.

As part of the new order, all affected persons have been instructed to remove the title from official letters, records, documents, identity cards and every other material used for official purposes.

The directive also covers all formal engagements involving the Supreme Court.

To ensure the order is fully carried out, heads of departments and unit heads have been directed to monitor compliance among officers under their supervision.

They are expected to make sure all staff follow the new instruction without delay.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said President Bola Tinubu should not allow the 2027 election to hold but resign peacefully and return to his Bourdillon home in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

Okonkwo said Tinubu should not wait to contest in the 2027 elections, citing the spate of insecurity in various parts of the country.

Nigerian musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed hope that none of his children pursues a career in music.

Naija News reports that he won’t encourage any of his children to do music because of his own experience.

The father of six disclosed this in a recent episode of The Vibe podcast.

He revealed that his second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, is already leaning towards music and has a good voice, but he’s sceptical about supporting her.

“I don’t want any of my children to pursue music. My second daughter [Hailey] is already leaning towards music. She is the life of the party. She behaves just like me. She actually has a good voice.

“But I know what I went through. Can you go through what I go through? Knowing what I have been through, I’m sceptical about encouraging any of my children to do music,” he said.

Davido, however, added, “But because my parents and my family eventually allowed me chase me dreams, I would never want to block any of my children from chasing their dreams. And if they are good, why not?”

Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has opened up on his dramatic journey to fame, revealing how his early life took an unexpected turn from church ministry to nightlife entertainment.

Speaking during an interview on Yanga FM, the former P-Square member described how his life plunged into a dark phase during his teenage years despite coming from a deeply religious background.

Raised by a mother who was a pastor, Okoye actively participated in church activities from a young age, serving as a lead singer in the choir, preaching, and teaching music.

However, his life trajectory shifted abruptly at the age of 16 when he transitioned from leading church services to performing in strip clubs and adult entertainment venues.

Reflecting on that chaotic period, the artiste acknowledged the stark contrast between his upbringing and his time in the nightlife scene.

Okoye said those difficult experiences helped shape his journey and played a big part in his success in the music industry.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Electoral Committee has released the timetable for the 2026 NFF Executive Committee elections, with the sale of nomination forms set to begin on Saturday, 1 August.

According to the roadmap, the elections will take place on 27 September in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. Candidates have until 12 August to submit completed nomination forms after the publication of the election rules and guidelines.

The committee said candidates will be notified of any irregularities in their documents between 13 and 19 August. The period for correcting such issues will run from 20 to 27 August, while the screening of candidates is scheduled for 27 to 30 August.

A provisional list of cleared candidates will be published on 31 August. Those disqualified will have from 1 to 3 September to lodge appeals, with the appeals committee expected to conclude its work between 4 and 10 September.

The final list of eligible candidates will be released between 11 and 12 September. The delegates’ list will follow on 13 September, while approved candidates will be allowed to campaign from 14 to 24 September ahead of the election.

The committee also fixed 30 September as the deadline for the submission of election petitions after the conclusion of the polls.

Chelsea have been fined £10m and handed a suspended two-window transfer ban by the Football Association after admitting 74 breaches of regulations covering football agents, intermediaries and third-party investment in players.

The sanctions bring the FA’s investigation into the club to a close, although the governing body confirmed it is still investigating individual misconduct linked to the case. All of the breaches relate to the period between 2009 and 2022, when Roman Abramovich owned the club.

According to the FA, Chelsea’s current owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, voluntarily disclosed the breaches after completing their takeover of the club in 2022.

An independent Regulatory Commission initially imposed a £10m fine and a six-point deduction, with the points penalty suspended until 30 June 2027. However, Chelsea appealed against the sporting sanction, and an independent Appeal Board overturned the suspended points deduction.

Instead, the Appeal Board imposed a suspended ban on registering new players for two complete and consecutive transfer windows, also suspended until 30 June 2027. The £10m fine was not appealed and will be invested in grassroots football.

Chelsea admitted making £47m in undisclosed payments to unregistered agents and third parties in connection with player transfers between 2011 and 2018.

The regulatory commission’s written reasons revealed the original financial penalty was assessed at £26m before being reduced because of Chelsea’s cooperation.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.