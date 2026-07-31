‘I’m Asking People Of Southeast, Nigerians Not To Vote Peter Obi’ – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has urged people of the Southeast and Nigerians not to vote for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Umahi stated this during an inspection of the Trans-Saharan Highway and Legacy projects that cut across Cross River–Abuja.

Umahi said he enjoys the insult following his attack on Peter Obi, and vowed to work against his presidential ambition.

The former Ebonyi State governor said he supports President Bola Tinubu’s re-election due to his infrastructural projects in Nigeria, especially in the South East region.

While expressing optimism that all projects awarded by Tinubu will be completed during his second tenure, Umahi said the people of the Southeast must not take the risk of voting for another candidate.

He said, “They have been insulting me. But I enjoyed this honestly because it shows that what I’m doing is touching them. But there are some of them that are also reasonable. They say the only thing is that you’re attacking Peter Obi.

”I say, no, I’m not attacking Peter Obi. I’m asking people in Southeast and Nigeria not to vote for him but to vote for President Bola Tinubu…And I have my facts.

“All the projects awarded by Tinubu will be completed. In the second tenure of Mr. President, let us not take risks. Don’t forget that any other person coming, you have to start with negotiating abandoned projects is not new in this country. But under President Tinubu, there will be no abandoned project. All these projects, all legacy projects, will be completed.

“The Enugu-Onitsha expressway is a success story. By December, that project is totally completed with solar light and tree planting, majorly on reinforced concrete type pavements. And we are going to do tolling there. The essence of the tolling is just for the maintenance of the road and then to have security that is going to be patrolling the road.

“And that is what we want to do, you know, all through. This is very important. And so I commend the contractor and the acting controller, you know, for their commitment, and it looks like all the SSAs of Mr. President are becoming engineers.

“When they speak, you know, they speak, you know, showing that we’ve been together. I encourage them to tell the story to community leaders and members.”