Peter Obi Is A Classless Politician, Wants To Destroy Every Rising Star From Southeast – Kenneth Okonkwo

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has described the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a classless, non-charismatic politician with little knowledge and zero depth of the law.

Naija News reports that Kenneth Okonkwo made this known on Friday, while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Speaking on Peter Obi’s defamation suit against him, the Nollywood actor cum politician, said the legal team of the former Anambra State Governor should educate him better on the issue of defamation.

Okonkwo insisted that he never defamed Peter Obi, stressing that his remarks about him are in the public domain for everyone to verify.

He also said that Peter Obi is a compulsive liar determined to destroy every rising star from the South-East, backing the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, over his claim that the presidential candidate lies like a fish that drinks water.

He said, “Peter Obi is a classless, non-charismatic politician with little knowledge and zero depth, look at the lie he just told. First of all, what he said is legally illogical, defamation suit is a suit you bring against somebody for what he has already said which you are alleging injured your reputation.

“But look at him saying that he wants to sue Kenneth Okonkwo for what Kenneth Okonkwo said he intends to say, lie. He had already commenced the suing before I said what I said. When you are dealing with a Peter Obi, it’s good to put everything you are saying in writing.

“What I said is on my X handle and this is what I said “It’s unwise for you to sue your spokesperson because in defense of himself, he may divulge some confidential information. I did not say anything whether it would destroy him or not.

“I said it in response because he has started suing, defamation suit commence with pre-action notice, pre-action is telling you that you have defamed me, give me all these, the five billion did not commence from the court, it commenced from his pre-action notice. Then the court you are going to is just to use it to get those things you have already asked for which the person said no you are not qualified for it.

“So just look at a man who wants to be President, lying both legally and factually, so what I said is there on Instagram. Defamation suit is for what you have already said and not what you intend to say, that is why it’s a lie; so if he had gone to court, why didn’t he go to court and just say that I’m suing him for what he intends to say. I have said it before that Obi wants to destroy any rising star from the Southeast. Sowore said he is a packaged fraud, has he sued him?

“Just yesterday, the Minister of Aviation said he lies like the fish drinks water. Has he sued him? When Arabambi talked he said no he didn’t have a face, he is faceless that was why he didn’t sue him, Minister of Aviation has called him a compulsive liar and unfortunately, I agree with him on that because he has lied against me openly and has displayed very little knowledge. His lawyers should educate him.”