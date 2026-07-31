Tinubu’s Comment On Hunger Insensitive – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over his remarks on hunger in Nigeria, describing the statement as insensitive to the plight of millions of citizens facing worsening economic hardship.

Obi’s reaction followed Tinubu’s remarks to Catholic bishops during a visit to the Presidential Villa, where the President reportedly said hunger had always existed in Nigeria, even before he was born.

In a statement issued on Friday, Obi acknowledged that hunger had existed in the country for decades but argued that the focus should be on the current realities and the performance of the government in addressing the crisis.

“I watched with deep concern the statement made by President Bola Tinubu to the Catholic Bishops who visited his office, that there has always been hunger in Nigeria, even before he was born,” Obi said.

“While it is true that hunger has been a part of human life and has existed in our country for decades, such a statement appears insensitive to the plight of the millions of Nigerians who face worsening economic hardship today. More importantly, we must focus on the facts and the measurable outcomes of governance.”

Naija News reports that the former Anambra State governor claimed that food insecurity had deteriorated since the Tinubu administration assumed office in 2023.

According to him, about 17 million Nigerians were experiencing acute food insecurity before the current administration took office, largely due to insecurity, armed conflict, banditry and flooding.

He, however, said the figure had risen to about 35 million people within less than three years.

“Instead of improving the situation, the crisis has worsened significantly under the current administration,” Obi stated.

The presidential candidate also alleged that the number of Nigerians living in extreme poverty had increased significantly since 2023.

He said extreme poverty affected an estimated 87 million Nigerians before the present administration came into office, adding that current projections indicated the figure was approaching 140 million.

Obi said the development had made Nigeria home to the world’s largest population of people living in extreme poverty.

He acknowledged that the Tinubu administration inherited major economic and security challenges but insisted that governments should be assessed by their performance rather than the difficulties they inherited.

“No one disputes that this administration inherited serious challenges. However, leadership is measured not by the challenges inherited but by the results achieved,” he said.

“The government must honestly acknowledge that its response has fallen far short of what the situation demanded, with millions more Nigerians pushed deeper into poverty and hunger.”

Obi attributed the worsening conditions to what he described as persistent insecurity, poor economic management, fiscal indiscipline, wasteful public expenditure and inadequate investment in productive sectors.

He urged the federal government to prioritise investment in education, healthcare, agriculture, security and small businesses while implementing policies that would create jobs, boost production and reduce poverty.

“A responsible government must prioritise investment in education, healthcare, agriculture, security, and small businesses while pursuing policies that create jobs, expand production, and lift people out of poverty. That remains my commitment to the Nigerian people,” Obi added.