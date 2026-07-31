‘Let’s Make Peter Obi President And See Everyone Becomes Millionaire’ – Presidency

The presidency has mocked the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his continued comment that the current administration has impoverished Nigerians.

Naija News reports that this comes after Peter Obi lamented the worsening economic situation in Nigeria, saying poverty and hunger had reached alarming levels.

He said, “Every day poverty is increasing. Every day hunger is increasing. You don’t even need World Bank reports to know this because you can see it in the villages.

“They are saying that about 70 million Nigerians are facing acute hunger. What are we going to do about it? Are we going to continue like this? No. That is not possible.”

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Friday, President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, said that Peter Obi talks about poverty like he has a magical wand to make it disappear and make Nigerians millionaires if elected president.

According to Ajayi, poverty rated high in Anambra State when Peter Obi was governor.

He wrote, “With the way Mr Peter Obi talks about poverty everyday and makes it a sing-song, one would think he banished poverty in Anambra State for the 8 years he was governor. The paradox is that poverty rate ballooned under him in Anambra and went all time higher than any previous governors of the state.

“He talks about poverty every single day as if he has one magic wand that will make poverty disappear in Nigeria. Let’s sha make him President and see poverty disappear and everyone becomes a millionaire.”