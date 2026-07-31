Nigerian Lawyers Barred From Using ‘Barrister’ Title

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has directed lawyers, court officials and other staff of the Supreme Court to stop using the title “Barrister” before their names in all official activities and documents connected to the court.

Naija News reports that the directive was contained in a memorandum dated July 13, 2026, and signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Akanbi.

Although issued earlier in the month, the memo became public on Friday after it was seen by journalists.

According to the circular, the decision takes immediate effect and applies to litigation staff, legal practitioners, court registrars and lawyers who work with or appear before the Supreme Court.

The memo stated that using “Barrister” as a prefix to names does not meet the level of professionalism expected within the country’s highest court.

As part of the new order, all affected persons have been instructed to remove the title from official letters, records, documents, identity cards and every other material used for official purposes.

The directive also covers all formal engagements involving the Supreme Court.

To ensure the order is fully carried out, heads of departments and unit heads have been directed to monitor compliance among officers under their supervision.

They are expected to make sure all staff follow the new instruction without delay.