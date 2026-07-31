Why I Won’t Encourage My Kids To Pursue A Career In Music – Davido

Nigerian musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed hope that none of his children pursues a career in music.

Naija News reports that he won’t encourage any of his children to do music because of his own experience.

The father of six disclosed this in a recent episode of The Vibe podcast.

He revealed that his second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, is already leaning towards music and has a good voice, but he’s sceptical about supporting her.

“I don’t want any of my children to pursue music. My second daughter [Hailey] is already leaning towards music. She is the life of the party. She behaves just like me. She actually has a good voice.

“But I know what I went through. Can you go through what I go through? Knowing what I have been through, I’m sceptical about encouraging any of my children to do music,” he said.

Davido, however, added, “But because my parents and my family eventually allowed me chase me dreams, I would never want to block any of my children from chasing their dreams. And if they are good, why not?”

Meanwhile, Davido has claimed that he is the only billionaire’s child in the world to have made a name and money for himself.

Naija News reports that Davido made this claim in a recent episode of the Vibe Podcast.

Speaking on the initial challenges and opposition faced during the earlier days of his career, Davido said his wealthy background affected him in the music industry because Africans love “grass to grace” stories.

The award-winning singer added that despite all the challenges, he went on to build his own legacy, which made him the only billionaire heir not only in Africa but the world.

He said, “Not to brag, but which other billionaire’s child do you know, not just in Africa but in the world, that has made a name for himself and also made a lot of money?

“You can’t name one apart from me.”