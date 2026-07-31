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‘Not Just African But In The World’ – Davido Crowns Himself Only Self-Made Billionaire’s Child

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Davido

Key Takeaways

  • Afrobeat singer, Davido, said on the Vibe Podcast that he is the only billionaire’s child worldwide who made a name and money himself.
  • Davido, son of billionaire businessman, Deji Adeleke, said his wealthy background worked against him early because Africans prefer “grass to grace” success stories.
  • Davido also recalled a terrifying incident about two months after his breakthrough songs, as early fame brought exposure while he was already booked for Ghana.

Afrobeat music star, Davido, the son of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Deji Adeleke, has claimed that he is the only billionaire’s child in the world to have made a name and money for himself.

Naija News reports that Davido made this claim in a recent episode of the Vibe Podcast.

Speaking on the initial challenges and opposition faced during the earlier days of his career, Davido said his wealthy background affected him in the music industry because Africans love “grass to grace” stories.

The award-winning singer added that despite all the challenges, he went on to build his own legacy, which made him the only billionaire heir not only in Africa but the world.

He said, “Not to brag, but which other billionaire’s child do you know, not just in Africa but in the world, that has made a name for himself and also made a lot of money?

“You can’t name one apart from me.”

Meanwhile, Davido has recalled a terrifying experience during the early days of his career, saying the incident almost made him question whether fame was worth the exposure that came with it.

The singer said the incident happened barely two months after his breakthrough songs became popular and began dominating the airwaves.

According to the singer, he had released only a few songs at the time, but their success had already earned him widespread recognition and a booking to perform in Ghana.

 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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