NFF Elections: Sale Of Nomination Forms Begins, September Poll Timetable Out

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Electoral Committee has released the timetable for the 2026 NFF Executive Committee elections, with the sale of nomination forms set to begin on Saturday, 1 August.

According to the roadmap, the elections will take place on 27 September in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. Candidates have until 12 August to submit completed nomination forms after the publication of the election rules and guidelines.

The committee said candidates will be notified of any irregularities in their documents between 13 and 19 August. The period for correcting such issues will run from 20 to 27 August, while the screening of candidates is scheduled for 27 to 30 August.

A provisional list of cleared candidates will be published on 31 August. Those disqualified will have from 1 to 3 September to lodge appeals, with the appeals committee expected to conclude its work between 4 and 10 September.

The final list of eligible candidates will be released between 11 and 12 September. The delegates’ list will follow on 13 September, while approved candidates will be allowed to campaign from 14 to 24 September ahead of the election.

The committee also fixed 30 September as the deadline for the submission of election petitions after the conclusion of the polls.

CAF Inspection Team Visits Nigeria Ahead of Congress and Awards Bid

A delegation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has arrived in Nigeria to inspect facilities proposed for the hosting of the body’s 48th Ordinary General Assembly and the annual CAF Awards ceremony.

The visit follows the Federal Government’s approval, granted two months ago after a request by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe during the Africa Summit in Nairobi, for Nigeria to stage both events.

The five-member CAF delegation is led by the organisation’s Head of Safety and Security, Dr Christian Emeruwa. Other members are Mohammed Bakeer, who is responsible for technology, Inas Ahmed in charge of travel and accommodation, Salah Mostafa overseeing transport, and Hervé Dassoundo handling branding.

The inspection began in Abuja with a visit to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The delegation is also scheduled to assess the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, which has been earmarked for the General Assembly, as well as the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

The CAF Congress remains the confederation’s biggest non-competition event. Nigeria has previously hosted the gathering only twice, in 1980 and 2009.

The delegation will continue its assessment in Lagos, where it will inspect the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, proposed as the venue for the CAF Awards, alongside the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and EKO Hotel & Suites.

The CAF officials are being accompanied throughout the inspection by an NFF team comprising Director of Media and Communications Dr Ademola Olajire, Director of Marketing Alizor Chuks, Head of Security Barnabas Joro, Chief Protocol Officer Emmanuel Ayanbunmi and Head of ICT Tasiu Riskuwa Shehu.