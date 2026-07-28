NFF Condemns Racist Abuse Of Okoronkwo Ahead Of Super Falcons’ WAFCON Opener

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has condemned the racist abuse aimed at Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo following an incident involving the team’s hotel in Morocco.

The federation stated reports of a theft at the Super Falcons’ Marriott Hotel in Casablanca, where cash belonging to the team was stolen. Authorities arrested the suspect, who later returned the money in full before receiving a six-month prison sentence.

Despite the swift action taken by Moroccan authorities, Okoronkwo became the target of racist comments and offensive emojis on social media from some users, prompting a strong response from the NFF.

A statement from the NFF reads: “The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) strongly condemns the unacceptable racist abuse directed at Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo on social media following recent incidents at the team’s hotel in Morocco.

“The racist abuse and emojis directed at our player make absolutely no sense, especially as the individual responsible for the theft was apprehended, made to return the stolen cash in full, and sentenced to six months in prison.”

The federation stressed that the actions of one individual should not be used to justify online abuse against any player.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of members of the national team throughout the competition.

The NFF added, “The safety, dignity, and well-being of our players remain our utmost priority. The entire team stands united, unbothered by distractions, and fully focused on tomorrow’s #WAFCON2026 opener against Malawi.”

The statement comes as the Super Falcons prepare to begin their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title defence. Nigeria, chasing a record-extending 11th continental crown, will face tournament debutants Malawi in their opening Group C fixture.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday night at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, with kick-off set for 9pm Nigerian time.