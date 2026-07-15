NFF Warns NPFL Clubs Over Licensing Ahead Of 2026/27 Season

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has issued a strong warning to Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs, insisting that all teams must comply fully with club licensing regulations ahead of the 2026/27 campaign or face strict sanctions.

The directive followed the NFF Executive Committee meeting in Asaba, Delta State, where the federation welcomed the National Sports Commission’s pledge to back the enforcement of the licensing framework without exception.

“The Executive Committee hailed the pronouncement by the National Sports Commission that it is ready to provide full support to the NFF for the strict enforcement of the club licensing regulations, and to shun any attempt by any club to circumvent any of the provisions in the regulations,” part of the communiqué from the meeting reads.

The renewed stance comes as the NSC presses ahead with major reforms aimed at raising standards across the domestic game. Commission chairman Shehu Dikko recently unveiled a proposed prize pool of ₦2.5 billion for the 2026/27 NPFL season, alongside plans to increase the minimum salary for players from ₦150,000 to ₦2 million.

NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade said the commission remained committed to transforming Nigerian football by strengthening the country’s top flight.

“We are determined to reform the league. We are going to reform the league. With President Bola Tinubu and the private sector, the funding that we are enjoying now has never been in the history of Nigerian sports,” Olopade said.

“We can reform our football through the league. If we get the league right, we get the national teams right, and we get football administration structures put in place.”

Olopade also defended the proposed ₦2 million minimum wage, saying it would help retain talent and improve the quality of the competition.

“We cannot continue to see our players leave Nigeria for leagues in countries like the Benin Republic and Vietnam to earn as little as 800 dollars. We must build a professional league that provides the right environment for players to develop and thrive,” he said.

The NPFL board has tentatively scheduled the start of the 2026/27 season for between August 27 and 29. Under the approved football calendar, the campaign will run until May 28, 2027, with President Federation Cup fixtures also included to ensure a more organised domestic football programme.