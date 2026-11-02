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FG Congratulates Samson Adamu On Appointment As CAF General Secretary

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By Ernest Victor
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Samson Adamu, the new Confederation of African Football (CAF) General Secretary.
Samson Adamu, the new Confederation of African Football (CAF) General Secretary.

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Government has congratulated Samson Adamu following his confirmation as the substantive General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
  • Adamu previously served within CAF as Director of Competitions, Director of Tournaments and Events, and Acting General Secretary.
  • The National Sports Commission expressed confidence that Adamu would use his experience to strengthen CAF’s administration and support African football development.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has congratulated Samson Adamu following his confirmation as the substantive General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The National Sports Commission (NSC) described the appointment as recognition of Adamu’s experience and contributions to football administration across the continent.

NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, praised Adamu’s rise through the CAF hierarchy, where he previously served as Director of Competitions, Director of Tournaments and Events, and Acting General Secretary.

Dikko said Adamu’s confirmation reflected the experience he had gained through years of service within the continental football governing body.

“Samson’s confirmation recognises the experience he has built within CAF. We congratulate him and wish him every success,” he said.

He added that Adamu’s appointment demonstrated the ability of Nigerian sports administrators to secure leadership positions in continental and international sporting organisations.

According to Dikko, the development would inspire more Nigerians to pursue careers in sports administration and seek opportunities to contribute to the growth of sports beyond the country.

The NSC also expressed confidence in Adamu’s ability to bring his experience to bear on the CAF’s administration and the development of African football.

“For young sports administrators, his progress shows what experience, competence and integrity can make possible,” he said.

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Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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