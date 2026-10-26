NAF Records 6,100 Flying Hours, Uses 10 Million Litres Of Fuel In Security Operations

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recorded more than 6,100 flying hours and 2,900 sorties, consuming nearly 10 million litres of aviation fuel during security operations between November 2025 and September 2026.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday ahead of the first anniversary of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, on October 30.

Ejodame said the operations involved precision air strikes, armed reconnaissance, surveillance and close air support to weaken hostile groups, disrupt their movements and support ground troops.

“Between November 2025 and September 2026, the NAF recorded over 6,100 flying hours and more than 2,900 sorties, consuming close to 10 million litres of Jet A-1 fuel in support of national security operations,” the statement said.

He added that intelligence-led planning remained central to the missions, with each operation guided by actionable intelligence, clear objectives and assessments of its outcomes.

The spokesman said the achievements formed part of Aneke’s transformation agenda, which prioritised operational effectiveness, personnel welfare, technological advancement and institutional accountability.

On personnel welfare, Ejodame said Aneke had introduced measures under the principle of “Welfare for Enhanced Warfare” to improve allowances, medical support, accommodation and other facilities. The service also reactivated welfare airlift services for personnel deployed to frontline operational theatres.

He disclosed that 57 senior officers were promoted to the ranks of Air Vice Marshal and Air Commodore, while 1,534 senior non-commissioned officers and 1,936 non-commissioned officers also advanced in rank.

According to him, more than 550 personnel participated in international training and professional engagements, while over 6,000 received local training to improve their technical expertise, specialised skills and leadership capacity.

On fleet modernisation, Ejodame said the NAF received five additional helicopters in September, comprising three AW-109 Trekker Type B helicopters and two H125 helicopters.

He added that the service was pursuing the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters, alongside other aircraft and unmanned aerial systems, to strengthen its combat, airlift, training, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Ejodame said six L-39ZA aircraft were undergoing reactivation and upgrades in Slovakia and Nigeria, while periodic depot maintenance on a C-130 aircraft was ongoing in Portugal.

The Air Force also approved 284 infrastructure projects, with 145 completed and 139 ongoing. The projects cover residential accommodation, academic and medical facilities, roads, electricity, water supply, administrative buildings and operational infrastructure.

He said the service had strengthened aviation safety and accountability through an Operational and Safety Audit Committee and improvements to its Safety Management System.

The NAF was also developing measures to prevent and respond to civilian harm through standardised training and improved assessment and investigation capabilities.

Ejodame added that plans were underway to establish an Open-Source Intelligence Centre to improve situational awareness and operational planning through available information and emerging technologies.

On local production, he said the service had pursued initiatives involving Aircraft Release Device 863 impulse release cartridges, a 250-kilogramme bomb-loading trolley and the development and ground testing of locally produced 57-millimetre rockets.

He added that community-focused healthcare, educational and other special projects had continued to strengthen civil-military relations and public confidence.

The spokesman said the NAF remained committed to translating investments in personnel, aircraft, training, technology and infrastructure into improved operational outcomes.

“Through stronger joint operations, strategic partnerships, improved maintenance, professional development and responsible employment of airpower, the Service continues to pursue greater readiness and effectiveness in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges,” the statement said.