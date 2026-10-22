Kashim Shettima Presides Over NEC Meeting Amid Calls For State Electricity Reforms

Vice President Kashim Shettima is presiding over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja today, October 22.

Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya is among those attending the meeting physically, while most other participants are joining virtually.

The NEC, chaired by the Vice President, comprises the 36 state governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other key officials. It advises the President on economic matters and coordinates economic planning between the Federal Government and state governments.

Thursday’s meeting comes amid renewed calls for states to take greater responsibility for addressing electricity supply challenges and implementing reforms under the Electricity Act 2023.

On Wednesday, October 22, Shettima urged state governments to establish functional electricity markets rather than rely solely on the Federal Government to address power supply problems.

Speaking through the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hadejia, at a stakeholders’ workshop on the Electricity Act in Abuja, the Vice President said decentralising electricity governance would enable states to develop power markets suited to their economic needs and available resources.

He also urged states that had yet to establish electricity regulatory institutions to begin the process, stressing that passing legislation alone would not improve electricity supply without effective implementation.

Shettima further proposed a voluntary National Electricity Reform Peer Review and Implementation Framework to allow states to share experiences, strengthen regulatory institutions and assess progress in developing their electricity markets.