‘These Cannot Justify A Second Term’ – Dino Melaye Tackles Shettima Over Performance

Former lawmaker Dino Melaye has questioned the impact of Vice President Kashim Shettima in Borno and the North-East in general.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏, he slammed the vice president, arguing that his record in public office does not earn him a second term.

Naija News reports that in the post titled “A Record That Cannot Carry A Second Term”, he argued that politicians seeking re-election should be grilled on their performance while in office, noting that Shettima does not have any achievements to his name.

According to him, Shettima was Governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019, during the prevalence of the Boko Haram insurgency, which became a national tragedy.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) also recalled that the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in April 2014 happened under the watch of Shettima as governor and has remained the most recognized symbol of the insurgency.

The politician and lawyer lamented that the North-East still records attacks on military bases, abduction of children and displacement of communities even though Shettima had served as governor, Senator and now Vice President.

“The recent reports of an attack on a military base in Marte where soldiers were killed, and gun trucks seized, an assault on Chibok, and abduction of girls in Askira/Uba.

“These are too numerous to mention. These cannot justify a second term for Shettima,” Melaye said.

He argued that a leader is judged not by efforts announced but by results delivered.