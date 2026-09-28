Why Is Tinubu Claiming He Is Paying Students School Fees? – Melaye

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, has described the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a haven for corruption.

Naija News reports that he made the claim in a video making the rounds on social media.

He argued that NELFUND and the Federal Government’s student loan scheme under President Bola Tinubu were questionable.

He questioned the ₦20,000 monthly upkeep allowance provided to student beneficiaries.

He also challenged the administration’s description of the scheme as an initiative to pay students’ school fees, arguing that ₦20,000 could not reasonably cover annual tuition in government-owned tertiary institutions.

He said, “NELFUND is a haven of corruption. They are only giving students ₦20,000 each

“Which government school takes ₦20,000 as annual school fees?

“Why is Tinubu claiming he’s paying students’ school fees when he’s giving them only ₦20,000?” Melaye asked.

Meanwhile, Melaye has questioned why President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima are both absent from Nigeria at the same time.

Naija News reports that Melaye raised the issue in a post on his verified 𝕏 handle on Monday, asking who was currently exercising presidential authority in the country.

Tinubu is currently on an annual vacation scheduled to last three weeks. The President travelled first to London, United Kingdom, before proceeding to Paris, France. Shettima, meanwhile, travelled to New York, United States, on Sunday to represent the President at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly

According to a statement by the Vice-President’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said Nigeria’s participation at the global gathering would be guided by the country’s national interest, commitment to multilateralism and Tinubu’s advocacy for reforms of international institutions

Reacting to the simultaneous trips, Melaye questioned the constitutional arrangement for exercising presidential powers while both the President and Vice-President are outside the country.

“The President and Vice President are out of the country. Power is not transmitted. “Who is in charge of Nigeria as we speak? Tinubu travels out of Nigeria every month. Never for once has power been transmitted,” Melaye said.