Cooperation Is Not Submission – Dino Melaye Knocks Akpabio, Abbas Over Tinubu’s Executive Powers

Former Kogi West lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, of allowing President Bola Tinubu to exercise executive power without sufficient legislative scrutiny.

He argued that the Senate’s job is not merely to pass bills and approve government proposals but to ensure the president operates within the Constitution.

Naija News reports that Melaye shared his concerns at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “A lifetime presidency does not begin with the abolition of term limits. It begins when the institutions created to restrain a President slack in duty.

“The President may request. Parliament must scrutinise. The President may propose. Parliament may accept, amend or reject. The President may exercise power. Parliament must ensure that power remains within the Constitution.”

Speaking further, he said, “As a former lawmaker, I cannot continue to fold my arms and watch as they continue to weaken the legislature for the executive.

“The more serious question is whether the 10th Assembly has exercised sufficient institutional independence at precisely those moments when independence mattered most. Cooperation is different from submission.”

Melaye cited the July 2024 amendment to the Nigeria Police Act, which allowed an Inspector-General of Police to remain in office until the expiration of the tenure stated in his appointment letter, notwithstanding the ordinary retirement provisions for police officers.

He lamented how the amendment was initiated by Tinubu and passed by both chambers of the National Assembly through first, second and third readings on the same day.

Melaye questioned why the bill was treated with such urgency, arguing that “the speed of passage raised concerns about the level of scrutiny given to legislation affecting the tenure of the head of the police.”

He said, “The amendment initially benefited former Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who had previously served as Tinubu’s Chief Security Officer when he was Lagos State governor.

“Egbetokun left office in February 2026 and was succeeded by Olatunji Disu, who had also served as Tinubu’s aide-de-camp during his tenure as governor.”

Melaye, however, acknowledged that the appointments alone did not establish wrongdoing or electoral manipulation.