‘Tinubu Should Not Allow 2027 Election To Hold’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said President Bola Tinubu should not allow the 2027 election to hold but resign peacefully and return to his Bourdillon home in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

Okonkwo said Tinubu should not wait to contest in the 2027 elections, citing the spate of insecurity in various parts of the country.

Also speaking on the Abuja Federal High Court judgment that overturned the deregistration of the ADC, Okonkwo said, “Everything about this judgment is geared towards frustrating the opposition and trying to coronate Tinubu according to the Minister of Aviation and not elect him in 2027 because Tinubu, by his performance, has gone back to Bourdillon with one flight ticket by 2027.

“Is it in the area of insecurity? I told you when you want to give an example of insecurity, you don’t need to refer to yesterday because it’s a daily occurrence. In Plateau, in Benue people are massacred in their numbers, people are beheaded in Oyo State and they want you to praise them for what they would have prevented.

“Life and the destruction of life is better prevented than cured because when somebody is killed, it’s final. Let me tell you a personal story that pains me, my worker, because most of the things you hear are nothing compared to the actual thing that is going on.

“My worker, they kidnapped the mother in Kaduna State and they were asking them for ransom and when they could not provide the hundreds of millions they were asking for, they broke two fingers of the mother. He is the only child of the mother, you can know the pains that I’m going through seeing these things.

“These ones are not reported, the issue here is that Tinubu should not even allow the election to hold, he should resign and go in peace.”