Nigeria’s Security Challenge Is Getting Better – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that security challenges in Nigeria are improving, promising that the government will not give up in ensuring things get better.

Naija News reports that the President made the declaration on Thursday at the State House in Abuja when he received a delegation of traditional rulers from Oyo State led by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasheed Ladoja.

Overall, Tinubu said the task of leading Nigeria is not an easy one, adding that he’s not complaining because he asked for it.

The president commended the nation’s security forces for their sacrifice, dedication and commitment towards keeping the country safe.

“The immediate challenge is monumental. It is not an easy job, but I asked for the job and I got it. You gave me the support, and I have to do it. I accept the assets and liabilities of that mandate. I am glad you are here. I congratulate you on the peace and stability of the region and the state.

“I can tell you the security challenge is getting better. We are getting a much better handle on it. Any time you come across some of our soldiers and police officers, please pat them on the back and say thank you. They are doing a good job. It is a big challenge,” the President noted.

He also called on governors to channel increased federal allocations towards projects that improve security and connectivity across their states.

During the visit, the President stressed the importance of intelligence gathering and urged Nigerians to remain vigilant by reporting suspicious activities in their communities.

“It is very important to let you know that intelligence is very important, and I want you to take it to our people to be extra vigilant, to look at things critically, know their neighbourhoods, know their areas and report strange people.

“As we emphasise the question of security, each event teaches us new methods. It opens our eyes and challenges us to examine and re-examine our architecture, our strategy, our map and our operations. You will have seen that we are giving a geographical and numerical answer to these challenges,” he said.

The President said the security situation in neighbouring countries highlighted the need to strengthen forest guards and establish state police.

Tinubu further pledged to engage traditional rulers across the country more regularly to seek their input on governance and security.

“I will be calling meetings of many of our traditional leaders to listen to you and receive your suggestions. Throughout the country, I will do that,” he said.