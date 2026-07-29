Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 29th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 29th July, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies to intensify operations in Kaduna State following the deadly attack on Naridon Village in Kamaru Ward, Kauru Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that the President ordered the security agencies to track down those responsible for the assault, rescue the abducted victims and restore peace to the affected communities.

Tinubu gave the directive on Tuesday while condemning Monday’s attack, which reportedly claimed about 30 lives, including women and children.

Several houses were also said to have been set ablaze during the incident.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the attack as a barbaric and cowardly act against innocent residents.

Tinubu warned that the perpetrators would not escape justice.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, confirmed the delivery of the two DA42MN-G aircraft purchased by the government for security surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The Governor confirmed the delivery of the aircraft in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Sharing pictures of the aircraft, Makinde appreciated the officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who have provided support and guidance throughout the process.

The aircraft were received on Tuesday at the newly upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, about one year after the governor announced plans to acquire the platforms as part of efforts to improve the state’s security architecture.

The arrival of the aircraft marks a major milestone in the state government’s strategy to enhance intelligence gathering, aerial surveillance and rapid response to security threats.

The two Diamond DA42 MNG aircraft were reportedly acquired at a cost of about ₦7.76 billion.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court that ordered the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party and three other political parties.

The appellate court held that the National Forum of Former Legislators, which instituted the suit seeking the parties’ deregistration, lacked the legal standing to file the action.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by a three-member panel led by Justice Abba Bello, the court declared the June 15 judgment of the Federal High Court, delivered by Justice Peter Odo Lifu, a nullity and consequently set it aside.

Naija News reports that the appellate court also awarded a cost of ₦1m against the National Forum of Former Legislators for filing the suit.

The court held that the trial court wrongly assumed jurisdiction by entertaining an incompetent suit filed by a non-juristic entity.

According to the appellate court, there was no valid suit before the Federal High Court that could have justified the consequential order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission to derecognise the affected political parties.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, committed no offence by reconciling with his political camp.

Naija News reports that Wike maintained that the governor had no viable alternative but to return to the political structure that brought him to power.

The former Rivers governor spoke with journalists on Tuesday after inspecting ongoing road projects in the Federal Capital Territory.

He dismissed suggestions that Fubara’s return amounted to seeking forgiveness after years of political disagreement.

Wike recalled that he had earlier predicted that Fubara would eventually reconcile with the political family that supported his emergence as governor.

He said the governor’s public declaration confirmed the position he expressed during a previous media engagement.

The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has said that President Bola Tinubu and his administration will be held responsible if anything happens to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, while in custody.

Naija News reports that Abdullahi made this assertion during an interview on Symfoni TV.

Abdullahi said El-Rufai’s detention is not about the law, justice, or crime, but to ensure he does not participate in the 2027 election and to strengthen the opposition.

The ADC chieftain recalled the role El-Rufai played in ensuring Tinubu’s emergence as president, especially when everyone in the cabinet of late former President Muhammadu Buhari did not want him.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has announced Jerry Adams as his running mate for the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the decision was announced in a statement by the Governor on Tuesday.

According to him, the decision to pick Adams as his running mate is part of efforts towards building a more united, peaceful and inclusive Kaduna State and comes after wide consultations with relevant stakeholders.

He added that Kaduna is home to people of diverse faiths, ethnicity and culture, and his decision to pick a Christian running mate affirms that his administration is guided by the values of inclusion, justice, fairness, equity and the unwavering conviction that every citizen of Kaduna State deserves a genuine sense of belonging.

Nigerian music star Davido has revealed that his twins will move to Nigeria with him and his wife once the family’s new house under construction in Eko Atlantic, Lagos, is completed.

Speaking during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the singer said the children would remain abroad until the project is finished because he wants them to enjoy life in Nigeria in comfort.

According to Davido, he and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, have also bought a new mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, and are preparing to move into the property next week.

Naija News reports that he said his twins would eventually relocate to Nigeria so they could live in the Eko Atlantic mansion, describing them as kings and queens who deserve the best.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Pepper Dem’ edition housemate, Ike Onyema, has claimed that adopting a more emotional strategy would have helped him win the show.

Naija News reports that Ike, speaking in an interview with Kaptain Jeff TV, regrets not crying on the show, stressing he would have done anything to win the grand prize if he had better understood how the competition worked.

Ike said he had believed that winning tasks alone would secure victory.

The reality TV star disclosed that he earned less than ₦4m from his first appearance on the show despite winning several tasks.

Real Madrid are confident Vinicius Junior will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu despite growing interest from Arsenal and uncertainty over his long-term future.

Sky Sports News understands the Spanish giants have no intention of selling the Brazil international this summer and expect him to sign a new contract.

Vinicius has just one year left on his current deal, prompting Arsenal to monitor his situation closely. However, fresh talks between Real Madrid and the player’s representatives are scheduled for this week as both sides look to make progress on a long-term agreement.

New Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is believed to regard the 26-year-old as a key figure in his plans. The Portuguese wants Vinicius to remain one of the club’s leading stars as he begins a new era in the Spanish capital.

Despite speculation surrounding salary demands and reports linking him with Arsenal, there has been little indication that Vinicius is pushing to leave Madrid.

Roberto Mancini has returned as Italy manager, completing a dramatic comeback just days after the Italian Football Federation was thrown into uncertainty by a series of high-profile departures.

The 61-year-old replaces Gennaro Gattuso, who left the role in April after Italy failed to qualify for a third consecutive FIFA World Cup. Mancini’s appointment was confirmed only a day after Andrea Pirlo withdrew from the race for the position and technical director Paolo Maldini stepped down.

Pirlo had been widely expected to succeed Gattuso but pulled out on Monday following controversy surrounding his links to a Russian betting company.

“I believed that the best person to become head coach was Roberto Mancini,” said Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago.

The shake-up at the federation continued with Claudio Ranieri taking over as technical director. The former Leicester City boss replaces Maldini, who resigned just two weeks after his appointment. Adviser Leonardo also left the federation after the decision not to hand the managerial role to Pirlo.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.