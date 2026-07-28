Tinubu Issues Directive Over Kaduna Killings

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies to intensify operations in Kaduna State following the deadly attack on Naridon Village in Kamaru Ward, Kauru Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that the President ordered the security agencies to track down those responsible for the assault, rescue the abducted victims and restore peace to the affected communities.

Tinubu gave the directive on Tuesday while condemning Monday’s attack, which reportedly claimed about 30 lives, including women and children.

Several houses were also said to have been set ablaze during the incident.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the attack as a barbaric and cowardly act against innocent residents.

Tinubu warned that the perpetrators would not escape justice.

He said criminal elements attempting to undermine the relative peace and improved security in Kaduna State would be decisively confronted.

The President also extended his condolences to the families of the victims, Governor Uba Sani, the Kaduna State Government and residents of the state.

Tinubu assured the affected communities of the Federal Government’s support, stressing that his administration remained determined to tackle insecurity across the country.

“I have directed the Armed Forces, police, and relevant intelligence agencies to intensify operations across the affected areas to track down the perpetrators swiftly, secure the release of abducted individuals, and restore normalcy to the region,” the President said.

He added that the government would continue to strengthen security infrastructure and equip personnel involved in responding to violent attacks.

“Our administration has an unwavering commitment to strengthening security infrastructure, equipping response personnel, and neutralising criminal networks attempting to disrupt the peace of the nation,” Tinubu stated.

The President called on residents of the affected communities and members of the public to support the ongoing operation by providing security agencies with timely and useful information.

“I urge our local communities to cooperate with security forces by providing actionable intelligence that would help early response efforts,” he said.

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, assuring Nigerians that operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks would continue across the country.

He maintained that the Federal Government would sustain efforts to restore peace and prevent further attacks in Kaduna and other parts of the federation.