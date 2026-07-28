‘There Is No Sin’ – Wike Speaks On Relationship With Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, committed no offence by reconciling with his political camp.

Naija News reports that Wike maintained that the governor had no viable alternative but to return to the political structure that brought him to power.

The former Rivers governor spoke with journalists on Tuesday after inspecting ongoing road projects in the Federal Capital Territory.

He dismissed suggestions that Fubara’s return amounted to seeking forgiveness after years of political disagreement.

Wike said, “I don’t know what you mean by sin. In politics, there is no sin. If someone realises they made a mistake and decides to correct it, there is nothing wrong with that.

“Politics is not a sin. What matters is recognising that you were on the wrong path and making the right decision.”

Wike recalled that he had earlier predicted that Fubara would eventually reconcile with the political family that supported his emergence as governor.

He said the governor’s public declaration confirmed the position he expressed during a previous media engagement.

Wike further stated, “I said during my last media chat that he had no other choice but to return to the same political family that produced him.

“I have now been informed that he has made that declaration publicly, and we welcome him. Our doors are open.

“Everyone is welcome for us to work together. There is no better alternative. We will all work together to move the state forward.”

The relationship between Wike and Fubara deteriorated shortly after the latter assumed office, triggering a prolonged political crisis that divided the Rivers State House of Assembly and other political stakeholders.

Reconciliation Will Boost Tinubu’s Votes

The FCT minister said Fubara’s return would strengthen efforts to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

According to him, members of the political family would now work together to deliver the state for the President.

Wike said, “He has publicly stated that he has returned to where he started, and we receive him with an open mind. There is nothing to hide.

“We will all work together to ensure that we deliver the votes President Tinubu needs for his re-election.”

Wike made the comments while leading senior officials of the FCT Administration on an inspection of major road projects, including the ISEX Road Corridor and the Apo-Karshi Road.

The minister described both projects as strategic infrastructure capable of opening up large areas of the capital and encouraging economic development.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded on the ISEX Road, saying construction began immediately after Tinubu inaugurated the project during activities marking the third anniversary of his administration.

According to Wike, the contractor has assured the FCT Administration that substantial work will be completed in time for the project’s commissioning in December.

Contractor Targets December Completion

The 10-kilometre road project, which includes interchanges, was awarded in 2014 but remained incomplete under successive administrations.

Wike said the contractor had promised to complete six kilometres of the road and major interchanges before the end of the year, subject to the release of adequate funding.

The minister said, “We have appealed to the Minister of Finance because the project is already captured in the national budget.

“If part of the funds is released, the contractor will be able to meet the deadline.”

The minister described the road as an important project that would transform the appearance of the FCT and improve movement within the city.

Wike said the near completion of the Apo-Karshi Road and the expected delivery of the ISEX Road demonstrated the administration’s commitment to completing inherited projects.

He recalled that several abandoned projects were scattered across the FCT when the Tinubu administration assumed office in 2023.

According to him, the President directed the FCT Administration to complete viable inherited projects to protect public funds already invested in them.

Wike argued that responsible leadership required continuity rather than abandoning projects initiated by previous administrations.

He added, “Some people assume office and say they will only focus on projects they initiated. That is not leadership.

“Good leadership is continuing projects that are vital to the development of the city, projects that transform the landscape and improve the economy.

“We are pleased with the progress the contractors are making. It is now our responsibility to fulfil our own obligations so they can complete these projects on schedule.”