Debutants Malawi Stun Super Falcons Of Nigeria In 2026 WAFCON Clash

Malawi pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) history on Tuesday, July 28, beating defending champions Nigeria 3-1 in their Group C opener in Rabat.

The Scorchers, making their first appearance at the continental tournament, produced a disciplined display to claim their first-ever WAFCON win and hand the Super Falcons a disappointing start to their title defence.

Nigeria controlled possession for much of the match but failed to turn their dominance into goals. Malawi stood firm throughout the first half before breaking the deadlock in the 78th minute.

The debutants doubled their advantage two minutes later after another defensive lapse by the Super Falcons, leaving Nigeria with a mountain to climb.

Nigeria briefly threatened a late comeback when they pulled a goal back in stoppage time through Uchenna Kanu. Malawi, however, had already added a third goal moments earlier to put the result beyond doubt and complete a famous victory.

The result leaves Nigeria under pressure ahead of their second Group C fixture against Zambia on Saturday, while Malawi move into a strong position in the race for a place in the knockout stage.

Naija News reports that the 2026 WAFCON also serves as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.