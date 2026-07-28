Real Madrid Want Vinicius To Stay As New Contract Talks Resume Amid Arsenal Interest

Real Madrid are confident Vinicius Junior will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu despite growing interest from Arsenal and uncertainty over his long-term future.

Sky Sports News understands the Spanish giants have no intention of selling the Brazil international this summer and expect him to sign a new contract.

Vinicius has just one year left on his current deal, prompting Arsenal to monitor his situation closely. However, fresh talks between Real Madrid and the player’s representatives are scheduled for this week as both sides look to make progress on a long-term agreement.

New Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is believed to regard the 26-year-old as a key figure in his plans. The Portuguese wants Vinicius to remain one of the club’s leading stars as he begins a new era in the Spanish capital.

Despite speculation surrounding salary demands and reports linking him with Arsenal, there has been little indication that Vinicius is pushing to leave Madrid.

There have been no public comments, interviews or social media hints suggesting the Brazilian wants to move elsewhere. Instead, Real Madrid remain convinced he will extend his stay.

Club president Florentino Perez is also said to be personally involved in discussions and has made no secret of his desire to keep Vinicius at the club for the foreseeable future. Madrid are equally determined to avoid a situation where the forward leaves as a free agent.

Vinicius has become one of the biggest names in world football since arriving in Spain. Beyond his performances on the pitch, he has grown into one of Real Madrid’s most recognisable global figures, making him central to the club’s sporting and commercial ambitions.

Reports have suggested Madrid would even be willing to keep Vinicius for the 2026-27 season if he does not immediately agree fresh terms. Mourinho is understood to be keen to work with the Brazilian regardless of his contract situation.

Madrid are also close to signing winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, although sources insist the move is unrelated to Vinicius’ future and should not be viewed as a replacement.