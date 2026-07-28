Why I Can’t Bring My Twins To Nigeria Yet – Davido

Nigerian music star Davido has revealed that his twins will move to Nigeria with him and his wife once the family’s new house under construction in Eko Atlantic, Lagos, is completed.

Speaking during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the singer said the children would remain abroad until the project is finished because he wants them to enjoy life in Nigeria in comfort.

According to Davido, he and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, have also bought a new mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, and are preparing to move into the property next week.

Naija News reports that he said his twins would eventually relocate to Nigeria so they could live in the Eko Atlantic mansion, describing them as kings and queens who deserve the best.

He said: “My twins will come to Nigeria once our house is finished, so they can live like the kings and queens they are. My wife and I just purchased a new mansion in Atlanta, and we are moving in next week.”

Davido has previously spoken about his ongoing mansion project in Eko Atlantic, one of Lagos’ most exclusive waterfront developments.

During the interview, he disclosed that the luxury home will include several high-end features, including two nightclubs.

The singer and Chioma welcomed their twins in October 2023, nearly a year after the heartbreaking loss of their first son together, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Ifeanyi died in October 2022 after drowning in a swimming pool at the family’s Lagos home.

His death shocked fans across Nigeria and around the world.

The birth of the twins was widely seen as a joyful new chapter for the couple after months away from the public eye.